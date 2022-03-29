A half dozen new Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reserve deputy recruits are currently undergoing training to join the reserve team.
“Several new Reserve Deputy Recruits are completing training now in hopes of being part of this outstanding team of men and women,” FCSO said in a news release.
Sherry Skaggs, FCSO spokesman, told the Log Cabin Democrat that six trainees are currently in the program. With the addition of these six, the Reserve Deputy program will have 20 members of the team, Skaggs said.
The new deputy recruits learn lifesaving measures such as performing CPR, learning how to Stop the Bleed and administering NARCAN during the training.
Clayton Goddard of MEMS (Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services) helped train the recruits on these measures. “Special thanks to Clayton Goddard from MEMS for working with these new recruits,” FCSO said.
Training began at the beginning of this month. After 120 hours of training, candidates will graduate the program April 23, Skaggs said.
After graduating, the reserve deputies will go through an additional 60 hours of in-field training, she said.
Faulkner County Reserve Deputies are “highly trained and volunteer over 10,000 hours of their time to assist the Sheriff’s Office in many capacities,” according to the FCSO website. These capacities include:
Prisoner transports and extraditions.
Patrolling with or under supervision of full-time deputies.
Serving as bailiffs in various courts throughout the county.
Providing security and crowd control at public events and more.
Monty Harper is the FCSO reserve commander.
