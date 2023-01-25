St. Joseph Middle School sixth graders in Steve Massa’s and Jennifer Fullerton’s classes recently conducted dissection labs with frogs and crawfish.
It was the first time in several years sixth graders had been able to take part in such a lab due to COVID and earlier curriculum changes.
“This is the best school day ever,” student Carter Hefley exclaimed.
“It was very fun and I really enjoyed it,” Abby Crowder added.
In each class the students worked in pairs with both crawfish and frogs to work on. Videos and worksheets guided them through the process while Massa monitored each group and helped them locate certain organs.
One student in each group ran the video and took notes while the other did the dissection. They’d switch off after the first one was completed.
“They all seemed to really like the experience,” Administrative Assistant Jaime Porcaro said.
The strong smell of chemical preservatives got to some students who took breathers in the hall.
“But even the most squeamish of them got right in and did their part,” Porcaro said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.