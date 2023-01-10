Sixth-grade students at St. Joseph Middle School observed the Epiphany on Jan. 6 by taking part in a time-honored tradition.

The Epiphany, which means “revealing,” commemorates the Magi, or Wise Men, who came from the far corners of the world following a star and bearing gifts for the newborn Jesus Christ.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.