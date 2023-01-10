Sixth-grade students at St. Joseph Middle School observed the Epiphany on Jan. 6 by taking part in a time-honored tradition.
The Epiphany, which means “revealing,” commemorates the Magi, or Wise Men, who came from the far corners of the world following a star and bearing gifts for the newborn Jesus Christ.
The tradition associated with this occasion is called “chalking of doors.” An inscription is made with chalk above the doors of each home as a request that Jesus bless those so marked and that he stay with those who dwell therein throughout the entire new year.
This time, the inscription read 20 + C + M + B + 23. The letters represent the names of the Magi – Caspar, Melchior and Balthazar. They also abbreviate the Latin phrase “Christus mansionem benedicat” which means “May Christ Bless the House.”
The + signs represent the cross and the numbers at the beginning and end stand for the year. The students blessed each classroom by the end of the day.
