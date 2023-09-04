St. Joseph High School’s English teacher, Alicia Yrle, recently assigned her juniors a writing project involving their study of Native American literature. Each student was asked to pen a poem describing “the people, places, values, and communities” that have shaped them into who they are today.
Below is a compilation of lines from each of the 33 juniors who contributed to the poem. Yrle said she “is extremely proud of their efforts and wants to share her joy with everyone possible.”
The SJS class of 2025 ‘Where I’m From’
I am from an old Catholic school that values tradition,
Sharing classes with the same people since Kindergarten
And going to school Mass every Wednesday.
I am from the Class of 2025,
From the school I call my second home.
I am from collared shirts and pleated skirts,
From “Are you proud to be a bulldog?”
And Mrs. Yrle’s “Good morning, my pretties!”
I’m from the class of 33 juniors that carry the student section
In volleyball and basketball seasons.
I’m from the feeling of striking out a batter after numerous tries but never giving up to the feeling of being with my second family.
I am from moments of trouble while reading books of magic and dragons,
From still reading the moment my schoolwork is done.
I’m from bus rides where we are deliriously singing and laughing to
Bus rides where all anyone can hear is somber silence,
From always a bulldog at heart and “bleeding purple and gold.”
I’m from a long line of hardworking Irish Catholics;
I’m from the railroad that my ancestors helped build.
I’m from the land of roundabouts, banks, and schools:
A town I know like the back of my hand.
I am from the humid summers and stinging mosquitoes of Conway.
I’m from breathtaking sunrises and nighttime galaxies.
I’m from Round Mountain.
I’m from backyard fun that never lasted long
And insects that would try to ruin the smiles on our faces.
I am from a family who believes in working from dawn until dark,
From where the cows get fed before we eat our breakfast in the morning
And supper at night.
I’m from a cornfield where America gets its daily bread,
From windmills and empty miles of roads with nothing but fields of corn and wheat.
I’m from Cajun Country with two seasons: summer and one sweet annual day of winter.
I am from the long-lost and tragic history of Vietnam,
From the poor jungles to the growing agriculture of the United States,
From areas of the world I know and places I have not been exposed to.
I am from the South where we love God, trucks, and sweet tea,
From hunting for our food and working in the garden to fried potatoes and home grown tomatoes.
I’m from America where we wear how proud we are of our freedom on our sleeves
And celebrate America every chance we get.
I’m from truth-tellers and hardheads,
From anxious hearts and intelligent minds.
I am from getting raised to go for the Tigers to converting to the Razorbacks,
From sweat and tears in all sports.
I am from “Woo Pig Sooie” and Razorback red on game day.
I’m from people who are kind above all else,
From those who care too much.
I’m from “yes, ma’am” and “no, sir,”
From manners and helping anyone and everyone.
I’m from family and friends and chaos that never seems to end.
I’m from a long line of believers in God.
I am from a house built directly across from my grandparents,
With homemade desserts and good advice always available across the street.
I am from my pawpaw’s kind eyes and worn hands.
I’m from black and white photos and old records played on an even older turntable.
I’m from my grandpa’s love for country living,
From the fields of the tall, green grass that I ride my horse through.
I am from parents who found each other by chance but stayed together by choice
And took a leap of faith to build a family together.
I’m from only seeing my dad for 30 minutes a day
Because he works the brutal night shift.
I’m from my hardworking and determined parents who sacrifice so much for their family.
I’m from a line of hardworking farmers,
From my daddy’s red neck and his calloused hands;
I am from a mother who would do anything for her children,
From my mother’s brown eyes and her stubbornness.
I am from the hard work and dedication that my father taught me
And the respectfulness and manners that my mom instilled in me.
I am from love and forgiveness taught to me by my mother,
Bonding as we watch Gilmore Girls, sitting on the couch eating chocolate together,
From “I love being a private school girl,” just like Rory Gilmore.
I’m from a dad who went from fighting fires to fighting colon and kidney cancer,
From getting “goodnights” from my dad, not knowing if it will be his last.
I’m from my mother’s toughness and stoicism, making it all seem “gravy,”
When it’s quite the opposite;
I am from nights spent praying, hoping, and looking forward to that brass bell, but, Eventually, getting the white rose on the mantle.
I’m from parents who showed me who God is
And taught me to let Him guide my journey.
From “You can’t choose what happens to you,
But you can choose how you respond to it,”
Most importantly, I’m from a long line of great people that I hope to live up to.
From mistakes that have taught me valuable lessons,
I’m from people I will never forget and those I wish I never met.
I’m from friendships that last;
I am from the passion for what I love;
I’m from the grit and determination to finish the job at hand,
From not giving up even when everything seems hopeless and impossible.
I am from the smoke of denial and the fog of regret
From choices that cannot be changed
And the lessons of good and bad, crashing like waves on my mind.
I’m from a family where, no matter what the circumstances are, we will
Always hold our heads up high and put others first.
I am from a long line of faith,
A faith that gives me hope for the future of my life and the lives of others.
I am from Mass at historic churches with hand carved altars shipped from Europe;
I’m from “Did you say your rosary today?”
I am from church on Sundays, followed by breakfast, grocery shopping, and long naps.
I’m from Sunday nights spent at St. Joseph’s Church.
I am from The Big Man up above.
I’m from The Holy Trinity: the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.
I’m from the Sacrificial Lamb, who took away my sins.
I am from God.
