Sherry Skaggs, Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office public information officer and UCA Associate Professor of Criminology was selected to participate in the first cohort of the Law Enforcement Community-Engagement Network (LECEN).
The sponsoring organization, Movement Forward, Inc., is a modern, inclusive social change organization working to protect, promote and advance the civil and human rights of all people. It organizes activities focused on reconciliation and bridge building including National Faith & Blue Weekend and the Professionalizing Law Enforcement Training Conference.
The LECEN is a first-of-its-kind resource to support public safety professionals in the highly specialized community engagement sector. It provides them with access to best practices, peer support, industry expertise and current research.
“I am extremely honored to be selected to participate in the Law Enforcement Community-Engagement Network,” Skaggs said. “ It is my hope that, through training modules, upcoming community events, and the Professionalizing Law Enforcement Training Conference, I will be able to further connect with law enforcement officials from around the country so that we may learn from one another and strengthen national relationships in hopes of building stronger and safer communities.
“I look forward to the opportunities that this cohort will provide for both myself, my department, and the community. I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to network with other officials throughout the country, and I am very appreciative of Movement Forward, Inc., for the opportunity to attend the Professionalizing Law Enforcement Community Engagement Training Conference in May as part of the Law Enforcement Community-Engagement Network (LECEN).”
In response to the selection, Sheriff Tim Ryals said: “I am extremely proud that Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office is represented in this one-of-a-kind community engagement network. Public Information Officer Sherry Skaggs has worked extremely hard during her time with the Sheriff’s Office to strengthen police-community relations, increase awareness of events and activities, and positively promote the Sheriff’s Office.
“We have dramatically increased the number of community events we host and attend, including National Faith & Blue Weekend, and we have successfully partnered with all other Faulkner County Law Enforcement agencies in an effort to build bridges and strengthen professional bonds across our community. These efforts are important for our common goal of maintaining a safer community for all of Faulkner County. I am proud of her achievements in these efforts. It is my hope that, through participation in this national cohort, she will be able to continue to strengthen these bonds.”
The 2023 trial cohort will set the stage for the full launch of the full network in the second half of 2023. Its members will offer feedback, organize events in their local communities, and receive support through webinars, networking, and training. Cohort members were invite-only and represent a cross-section of agency size and types, geographies, demographics, census sizes, experiences, and more.
“For the past several years, we’ve seen significant strains on the relationship between law enforcement and communities,” Rev. Markel Hutchins, president and CEO of Movement Forward, Inc, said. “The members of this cohort are exemplary in engaging their residents and will provide key insight into the building and professionalizing of the field of community engagement.”
