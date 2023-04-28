Sherry Skaggs, Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office public information officer and UCA Associate Professor of Criminology was selected to participate in the first cohort of the Law Enforcement Community-Engagement Network (LECEN).

The sponsoring organization, Movement Forward, Inc., is a modern, inclusive social change organization working to protect, promote and advance the civil and human rights of all people. It organizes activities focused on reconciliation and bridge building including National Faith & Blue Weekend and the Professionalizing Law Enforcement Training Conference.

