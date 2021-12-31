Conway woman Kim Slaughter officially announces her Republican candidacy for Arkansas House of Representatives District 56.
Slaughter, a local entrepreneur, says she will put her experience in the community and as a small business owner to work in the Arkansas Legislature.
“I’ve seen firsthand how Covid and the government’s response to the pandemic has affected our everyday lives,” she said. “I make decisions daily that put food on the tables of my employees and their families. The state and federal government seems to have inserted itself into a lot of those decisions lately. The citizens of Conway need conservative leadership they can trust.”
Slaughter said that for the most part, Conway has enjoyed representation that shares its common values. However, if successful in her bid in the Republican primary, Slaughter will go on to challenge Democratic Rep. Steve Magie, currently the only Democratic state legislator in Faulkner County.
“We’ve seen how destructive the Democratic policies coming out of Washington and the Biden administration can be,” she said. “These policies don’t just come out of Washington. Democrats and even some Republican lawmakers advocate for these dangerous policies on the state level.
“I want to make sure that we avoid the mistakes that have led to the chaos we’re seeing in some of our nation’s Democratic cities. Our police departments must receive adequate funding on the local level.”
Slaughter said she would also like to work on the state’s drug policies and make sure drug courts are adequately utilized since Faulkner County not only has problems in the rural and urban areas, but a large portion of the nation’s drugs are shipped through I-40.
As an adopted child, Slaughter plans to work on policy to streamline the adoption process.
“One of the most pro-life things I can do as a lawmaker is to advocate for adoption and make it a preferable option for an unwanted pregnancy. We need to improve the system for the child, and both sets of parents,” she said. “I’m excited to examine options for policies that will improve the process.”
Slaughter also said that she intends to fight to make sure that Arkansas’ public school districts maintain the maximum amount of local control.
She was raised in central Arkansas, and is the daughter of a Vietnam veteran who spent 20 years in the United States Air Force . She is married to her junior high school sweetheart, John Miller. Both attend Antioch Baptist Church.
Slaughter has been an active part of the Conway and Faulkner County community for years.
She is a member of the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce, a 2018 graduate of Conway Area Leadership Institute (CALI) and a 2017 Women in Business recipient. She supports several local charities such as Deliver Hope, Harbor Home, Bethlehem House, Haven House, Soul Food Café and sat on the Board of Directors of the United way from 2017-20.
Slaughter will face a challenger in the Republican primary on May 24 for the newly-redrawn district 56, which encompasses much of northern Conway and Faulkner County as well as eastern and western parts of Conway. The winner of the primary will face incumbent Steve Magie in the general election Nov. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.