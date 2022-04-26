Kim Slaughter, the owner of Toad Suck Mini Golf in Conway, is in the process of starting a charity to help raise money to help pets and their owners throughout Faulkner County.
The charity will be called “Toad Suck Paw Friends” and will help assist in medical needs for pet owners across the Conway area and do what it can to help as Faulkner County does not yet have an animal shelter.
“People that foster animals because we don’t have a shelter, we’ll raise money to help pay for food and things like that,” Slaughter said. “I also want to help take care of medical care for animals that are strays and also medical care for animals that belong to people that just can’t afford medical care.”
Slaughter also has ideas for a program where people can donate their time volunteering for events and fundraisers to earn something she is calling “Paw Bucks.”
“Let’s say you have an animal with medical needs and you’re not able to afford it,” she said. “You can actually work with the charity ... maybe help pass out flyers or work at an event to raise money. You can earn so much money toward Paw Bucks and you can use those Paw Bucks to pay back the medical care that your animal received.”
Toad Suck Paw Friends will be directly associated with Toad Suck Mini Golf as many of the programs that Slaughter has planned will take place at the business including a petting zoo she hopes to do at some point in the near future.
“I’m also wanting to have a section in our mini golf called ‘Paw Friends’ where there’ll be different stuffed animals,” she said. “Every time you purchase a stuffed animal from that particular section, we will donate money to the charity.”
Before moving to Conway, Slaughter started a charity in Dallas that helped elderly people. She said she has wanted to start a charity in Conway for some time. Originally, she wanted to do something for mental health, but ended up wanting to do something that was more suited for young children.
“When I thought about tying something with the mini golf, I wanted it to be something that kids could understand,” she said. “All kids love animals. I thought this would be a great opportunity to teach children about caring and giving and sharing through animals. It’s age appropriate no matter how old you are.”
Slaughter, an owner of six dogs, wanted to start with charity due to her love for animals and because of the lack of an animal shelter in the area.
“I wanted to do something to at least help give the animals more assistance now while we’re trying to figure out the funding for the animal shelter,” she said. “I oftentimes will see a post on Facebook where someone has said ‘my dog’s really sick, what do I do?’ And people will tell them to bring it to a vet and they’ll say ‘well, I can’t afford it.’ I just can’t stand to see pets suffering.”
Slaughter made a post on Facebook last week announcing this idea for the charity and with about 200 comments, Slaughter said the response from the public has been “amazing” and that multiple people have already messaged her showing interest in wanting to volunteer and help out.
“The thing about this charity seems to be that everybody just relates to it because I think they feel that animals need us for a voice,” she said. “They need someone to champion their cause. I think everybody deep down inside has a special love for animals.”
Slaughter said she is currently finishing up with the legal paperwork to get the charity off the ground and expects the first fundraiser to take place in a month of two.
“I’m very excited that it’s so well received,” she said. “I hope that it can be a wonderful addition to the already amazing charities that are located inside Faulkner County. I look forward to all the different events and things we have coming up. I’m excited to do this in Faulkner County because this is the most giving, amazing place I’ve ever lived in my life.”
