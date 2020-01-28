Joey Small, a private wealth adviser with Ameriprise Financial in Little Rock, was named to the list of “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” published by Forbes magazine. The list recognizes financial advisors who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business.
The rankings are based on data provided by more than 11,000 of the nation’s most productive advisors. Small was chosen based on assets under management, industry experience, regulatory and compliance record and revenue produced over a three-year period. Small is president of Small & Associates Financial, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.
As a a private wealth adviser, Small provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations, and provides one-on-one relationships with his clients. Small has 20 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial.
