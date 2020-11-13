With Christmas just around the corner, now is the time to consider the best presents to give your family and friends.
For those who own a home, smart technology to keep them safe, comfortable and connected to the world can be a great option for special gifts they wouldn’t necessarily purchase for themselves.
“Smart home automation is no longer something you’ll only see in sci-fi movies set in a far-off future. While we still quite haven’t figured out how to install KITT from Nightrider in your refrigerator – you can just have about every aspect of your home linked up to your network,” said an article on getlivewire.com.
Some home items that can be connected to a smart home system include clocks, security, thermostats, and music devices.
“Chances are you already use smart home features every day. If you have a coffee pot with a timer or a sprinkler system that goes off when you’re out of town, that’s automation,” says getlivewire.com.
PCmag.com adds that home automation is exactly what it sounds like: “automating the ability to control items around the house — from window shades to pet feeders — with a simple push of a button (or a voice command). Some activities like setting up a lamp to turn on and off at your whim, are simple and relatively inexpensive. Others, like advanced surveillance cameras, may require a more serious investment of time and money.”
Since many of us are spending more time at home, we may have discovered that connecting a variety of devices to the internet can be complicated if not downright impossible for those of us who might be a little bit technologically challenged.
According to CNet.com, “you might just need one device to address a particular issue, like a smart plug to put a lamp on a regular schedule.”
A device to help build on to an existing smart home service could be a great gift for the entire family.
“You might already have an Amazon Alexa- or Google Assistant-powered smart speaker, or even Siri and Apple's HomeKit smart home service. If so, maybe now you're thinking about how to build on what you already own,” said the CNet.com article.
Their suggestions for smart home hardware and devices include the Amazon Echo and Google Mini Nest for best home speaker, the Google Nest Hub for smart display, and the Google Nest Wifi for the best mesh router.
Other gift ideas include a smart plug, which can allow you to create something as large as a whole home connection, or something smaller like the ability to schedule lights to turn on and off.
Some more unique items that can be purchased for your home include a wifi smart plug that can control pool pumps or outdoor lighting; sleep systems to help you keep an eye on your younger children sleeping in other rooms – these can even include monitors for breathing and sleep tracking; and even a smart sock – the Owlet -- that can be used with babies for information gathering on things such as oxygen level and heart rate.
Though it might seem a little bit like you could be living in the computerized home in the movie “Smart House”, your family can determine just how much or how little technology you really need.
With a little bit of research, smart home technology could be a great option for gift giving this holiday season.
