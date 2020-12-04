Margaret Smith has been promoted to Marketing Project Coordinator/Event Specialist at Conway Corp.
In her new role, Smith will coordinate external and internal marketing projects and events as well as assist in the development and implementation of Conway Corp’s brand strategy and related marketing efforts.
Smith was hired as a Cashier for the company in June 2016 and worked in that role until November 2018 when she was promoted to Administrative Assistant in the Marketing Department.
