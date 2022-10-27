Ida Burns Elementary School Speech Language Pathologist Ellen Smith has been named the Conway Public Schools’ (CPSD) Core Values Champion for the week of Oct. 23, CPSD spokesman Heather Kendrick told the Log Cabin Demcorat on Wednesday.
Smith was selected because of her willingness to work with students she’s assigned to, as well as students across the school due to her Handle With Care training, a behavior management system for helping students with behavioral concerns.
“Ellen is a speech language pathologist who not only works with students on her caseload, but with all the kids in her school,” Smith’s nominator said. “She has been trained in Handle With Care and is often asked to help with other students due to behaviors.”
Additionally, Smith’s nominator said she takes time to create different lessons for students on her caseload that connect to the work they’re doing in the classroom, as well as themes present in the school.
“Ellen is very creative in her therapy lessons and always attempts to tie into themes used throughout the school,” her nominator said. “Her kids are always excited to come to speech and she manages it all with a smile on her face. I’m so blessed to call her my colleague.”
CPSD has named Core Values Champions almost every week this school year. The honor, devised by district Superintendent Jeff Collum to raise morale amongst CPSD staff, includes the presentation of a sign that winners can hang in their office and recognition on the district’s social media pages.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
