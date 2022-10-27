Ellen Smith named latest CPSD Core Values Champion

Ellen Smith (right), a speech language pathologist at CPSD, received the Core Values Champion award from Ida Burns Elementary School Principal Amy Howell (left).

 Submitted photo

Ida Burns Elementary School Speech Language Pathologist Ellen Smith has been named the Conway Public Schools’ (CPSD) Core Values Champion for the week of Oct. 23, CPSD spokesman Heather Kendrick told the Log Cabin Demcorat on Wednesday.

Smith was selected because of her willingness to work with students she’s assigned to, as well as students across the school due to her Handle With Care training, a behavior management system for helping students with behavioral concerns.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

