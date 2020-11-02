Opening statements in the capital murder trial against a Pine Bluff teen accused of killing Elvia Fragstein alongside Tacori D. Mackrell will begin Tuesday morning.
A jury of six men and six women was selected by 6:30 p.m. Monday to serve on the case against Robert L. Smith III. Three alternate jurors – two men and one women – were also selected Monday evening to serve on the case.
Smith, now 18, was 16 years old when he allegedly helped kidnap and kill Fragstein, 72, of Wooster.
The Wooster woman was kidnapped from the Conway Commons shopping center on July 7, 2018, and was found dead four days later in a swampy ditch off Gibb Anderson Road in rural Jefferson County. Mackrell, 20, of Pine Bluff was found guilty as charged last month by a separate Faulkner County jury. The 20-year-old was sentenced to life in prison for his involvement in Fragstein’s disappearance and death.
Mackrell had faced the death penalty but was ultimately sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Smith is charged as an adult with capital murder, kidnapping, aggravated robbery and theft of property for his alleged involvement in the case. Though his older cousin had faced the death penalty, Smith cannot per Arkansas law because he was 16 years old at the time of the alleged offense.
More than 42 Faulkner County residents were questioned Monday in Faulkner County Circuit Court as prospective jurors for the Smith trial.
Several jurors became emotional thinking about the evidence that would be presented throughout the trial.
“I’m emotional now just thinking about it all,” one woman said when asked if she could put her personal feelings to the side when determining the importance of the evidence to be presented later this week.
Twentieth Judicial District Prosecutor Carol Crews and senior deputy prosecutor John Hout will begin with opening statements at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Garfield W. Bloodman, who represents Smith, will follow the prosecution in opening statements before prosecutors begin calling witnesses to the stand.
The capital murder trial against Smith is scheduled to run through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.