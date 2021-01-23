New York Times best-selling author Ijeoma Oluo and Dr. Cherisse Jones-Branch of Arkansas State University host a frank and honest exchange about how to discuss race, what talks on race don’t have to be, and practical tools for having hard conversations in Arkansas PBS’s new digital series, “So You Want to Talk About Race,” premiering Wednesday, Jan. 27, at youtube.com/arkansaspbs.
Oluo’s book “So You Want to Talk About Race” is a jumping off point for thoughtful discourse that examines race in America and guides viewers through many different subjects including privilege, oppression, writing a book about race and more. The series can be watched in 18 short segments by topic.
“So You Want to Talk About Race” premieres as Black History Month begins and is presented as part of Arkansas PBS’s ongoing commitment to showcase diverse and inclusive programs all year long. A playlist of related programming, including local series “The Glow With Big Piph,” “Healing the Divide” and a special community event from the Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission, can be found at youtube.com/arkansaspbs. Additional related programming will air throughout February in recognition of Black History Month.
To complement the series, Arkansas PBS and the Central Arkansas Library System (CALS) are planning a virtual screening and discussion event in February as part of CALS’s Civil Rights and Social Change Collection “A Conversation Worth Having.” Additional information can be found at myarpbs.org/TalkRace.
