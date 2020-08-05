Central Baptist College head softball coach Jordon Jones has announced the first seven additions to her class of 2022. All of the following players will be high school seniors this fall and will join the Mustangs in August of 2021.
Alex Jeter, Jordyn Frederic, Kristen Walderns, Chandler Weast, Daniele McCartney, Mia Clark and Emma Golden have all signed to be Mustangs in 2022. All seven of these young women are from either Arkansas, Texas or Louisiana.
Jeter joins the Mustangs from Paragould where she was a pitcher and third baseman at Greene County Tech. A member of the National Honor Society and an Eagle Scholar, Jeter has been on four traveling championship teams in her youth career. At GCT, she was a two-time defensive player of the year and a member of back-to-back conference championship teams.
Frederic comes to CBC from Alvin, Texas, where she was an outfielder at Alvin High School. Also a member of the National Honor Society, Frederic lettered in both softball and academic excellence at AHS.
Walderns joins the softball program from Sheridan. She will spend her final season at SHS playing first base and pitching.
Weast will be joining the Mustangs from Star City, where she was selected to the all-district team as a sophomore. A pitcher and first baseman, Weast was previously selected to the All-State Tournament team as well.
McCartney comes to CBC from John Curtis Christian School in Harahan, La. A catcher and utility player, McCartney is also a member of the National Honor Society and was a Lou Riley Sportsmanship Award winner in addition to other academic accolades.
Clark will be joining the program from Benbrook, Texas. She is a corner infielder for Benbrook High School and is also a National Honor Society member while twice being selected to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram Watch List for Softball and earned first-team all-district honors in 2019.
Golden will join the Mustangs from Carlisle High School. A native of Magnet Cove, Golden was an all-conference selection twice at first base and outfield and was selected as her team’s offensive player of the year in 2019 after leading the team in average, OPS, extra base hits and stolen bases.
