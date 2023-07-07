The remains of a 68-year old Conway woman thought to be in Hawaii was found in her home by Conway Police Department (CPD) detectives on Thursday.

After the discovery of the remains of Nancy Glover-Warren in her home on Zachary Trail, the CPD arrested her son, 49-year old Raymond Martin Jr., on charges of capital murder, abuse of a corpse, forgery, fraudulent use of a credit or debit card and theft of property, the law enforcement agency announced Friday morning.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

