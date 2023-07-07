The remains of a 68-year old Conway woman thought to be in Hawaii was found in her home by Conway Police Department (CPD) detectives on Thursday.
After the discovery of the remains of Nancy Glover-Warren in her home on Zachary Trail, the CPD arrested her son, 49-year old Raymond Martin Jr., on charges of capital murder, abuse of a corpse, forgery, fraudulent use of a credit or debit card and theft of property, the law enforcement agency announced Friday morning.
The discovery of remains and the arrest of Martin brings an end to several weeks of effort by Warren’s family members to determine where she was. Concerned family members first contacted the CPD on June 24 to perform a welfare check after they had only received text messages from Warren since late April, CPD officials said. Attempts to contact her via phone call were unsuccessful.
“According to text messages, Nancy claimed to have traveled to Hawaii,” CPD said in a statement.
At the June 24 welfare check, officers “were unable to make contact with anyone at the residence.” Family members received more text messages from Warren following the check and spoke with Martin.
“Raymond reassured the concerned family members that Nancy was indeed in Hawaii and answered their questions,” the CPD statement read. “He also spoke with officers and stated that he communicates with Nancy weekly. Nancy’s social media accounts also posted updates suggesting she was in Hawaii.”
The Log Cabin Democrat found Warren’s Facebook page. After noon on June 26, a post was made tagging her location as Kuau, Hawaii.
“You know, it never ceases to amaze me how people twist your words,” Warren’s post read. “I used to let it bother me that I was so misunderstood, but now I realize I can tell a lot about people by what they choose to see in me.”
On Wednesday, 11 days after the welfare check, “a friend of Nancy’s reported that during a text conversation, Nancy sent a photo of a beach claiming it was from Hawaii,” the CPD statement read. “Upon investigation, it was determined the photo was actually sourced from Google. As a result, the Conway Police Department was contacted again, leading detectives to obtain a search warrant for the residence on Zachary Trail.”
Detectives executed the search warrant on Thursday and discovered Warren’s remains. Martin is currently being held at the Faulkner County Detention Center.
“This is an active investigation,” CPD officials said. “No further information will be released at this time.”
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
