Authorities believe a 49-year old Conway man accused of killing his mother and covering up the act by creating an elaborate story that she retired and moved to Hawaii killed her on April 19, according to an affidavit filed at the Faulkner County Circuit Court.
Raymond Martin Jr. faces five charges, including capital murder, in the death of his mother, 68-year old Nancy Glover-Warren. As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, Conway Police Department (CPD) detectives discovered Warren's body in her home she shared with Martin and another son on Zachary Trail on Thursday.
However, the investigation that led up to the discovery of Warren's body wasn't the first encounter the CPD had with Warren and Martin. On April 17, two days before Martin is suspected of killing Warren, CPD officers responded to a disturbance "down the road" from the Zachary Trail property, the affidavit read.
"The disturbance involved Nancy and Raymond getting into a verbal altercation as Nancy drove both Raymond and his brother home," the affidavit's investigation report, written by a CPD detective, read. "When officers arrived, Nancy was outside of the vehicle."
Martin told the officers on the scene that Warren "was acting erratic and had been drinking." The detective went on to write that Martin "was allowed to drive" Warren back to the Zachary Trail residence, adding that he said "Nancy's mental health was declining due to a fall and multiple strokes." The responding officers noted "the confused mental state" of Warren.
After the discovery of Warren's body last Thursday in a stand-up freezer in the property's garage, Martin "admitted to causing Nancy's death," the detective wrote. Martin told investigators in the ensuing interview that he had a "troubled relationship" with Warren and alleged she "would push and call him derogatory names based on his sexual orientation."
Martin told investigators he and Warren planned to cook outside using a grill on the suspected date of the killing, April 19. Martin alleged that Warren "pushed him, causing him to fall down the stairs to the patio area and came at him with a knife," the affidavit reads. After allegedly telling Warren "they were not going to do this today," Martin said Warren "dropped the knife and continued into the home."
"At this time, Raymond stated that he grabbed Nancy from behind and began choking her," the affidavit read. "Raymond continued choking her until she was unconscious and continued to hold a tight grip on her throat until she was deceased."
Martin said that he placed a bag over Warren's head as "he was unable to look at her because she had a single tear running down her cheek."
Martin told investigators he then cleaned out the freezer and put Warren inside, bounding her hands with tape "so that he could drag her easier."
In the affidavit, the detective noted that family members told them Warren and Martin "did not get along well," adding that Martin had been living with Warren and her other son, who has a disability that "requires continual support due to his cognitive abilities and significant needs," for the past two to three years without working.
Family members also told investigators that Warren "had mentioned fearing Raymond and made mention that if anything ever happened to her, he would be the one to do it," the affidavit stated.
On April 20, a member of Warren's family died and other family members attempted to reach her by phone. The first use of the story that Warren had decided to retire and move to Hawaii occurred on that day, Martin admitted to investigators.
"This time crunch [caused by her expected attendance at the family member's funeral] ultimately led to him coming up with the story about Hawaii and texting the family from Nancy's phone," the affidavit stated.
Martin allegedly kept up the story of Warren's seeming retirement and move to Hawaii for months. Text messages to family indicated that Warren had been accepted into a retirement community on one of the state's islands and "she did not plan to come home."
"The family stated this was very unlike her but that she could be emotional at times, and they could consider truth in her finally needing a break from constantly caring for others in her family," the detective stated.
The detective leading the investigation contacted authorities on the Hawaiian island where Warren seemingly claimed to be. Authorities there told the detective that "retirement homes in the area were extremely expensive and had a long vetting process for residents," adding that "this process would require interviews and prior planning."
The story of Warren's move to Hawaii wasn't confined to text messages with family members, however. Nearly a month after Warren's last activity on her Facebook page on April 18, posts began appearing on her page with "locations in Hawaii tagged," the detective stated.
"I researched these locations and found that the island she was claiming to be on was misspelled," the detective stated.
In May, the same month that posts began appearing again on Warren's Facebook page, she supposedly communicated via text to a family member that she had returned to Conway to attend a doctor's appointment. However, the investigator found that Warren did not attend the appointment set for mid-May and that it had been cancelled, also via text.
In this same period, Martin allegedly began withdrawing money from Warren's accounts, forging a check in her name for about $6,000. Martin later told investigators that the large purchases and cash withdrawals at ATMs that he is alleged to have completed were part of a plan to "open a DJ business with his brother and DJ weddings and dances," the affidavit stated.
"I asked him why he did not come forward and he stated that there would be no money to pay for the home if it wasn't for her accounts," the detective stated.
As previously reported in the Log Cabin, CPD officers performed a welfare check on Warren on June 24, her birthday, at the request of her family after they attempted to call and video message her.
While the officers were unable to contact anyone in the home, family members began receiving text messages from Warren's phone shortly after the check that communicated her anger at police arriving at the Zachary Trail property. Telling them she had begun a relationship with someone in Hawaii, Warren said she was "very happy and carefree there."
Martin sent his own messages to family members too, telling them that the visit by police "upset his mother greatly" and that both he and Warren spoke with officers.
"The family advised that they did not want to go forward with a report and upset her further as they had spoken with Martin, who provided answers to many of their questions," the detective stated.
Officers did speak to Martin, who told them that Warren video messages him and his brother weekly and that she went to Hawaii for her mental health on the advice of her doctor. Officers, however, were unable to speak with Warren herself. Martin told them they wouldn't be able to do that until January.
On July 5, the story of Warren's move to Hawaii fell apart. One of Warren's friends notified the CPD that she texted them saying she was reading on a beach. When the friend asked for a picture of the beach, Warren sent back an image that was later determined to be "an edited image of a beach in Hawaii from a news article," the detective stated.
Investigators executed a search warrant for the location of Warren's cellphone after the July 5 text exchange. The location data obtained from the warrant indicated the Zachary Trail property. A day later, on Thursday, detectives executed a warrant on the property and found Warren's body.
"Due to the frost accumulation on the body, it was estimated that the body had been inside of the freezer for some time," the detective stated.
Warren's body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy following the discovery.
Martin is currently being held in Unit Two of the Faulkner County Detention Center ahead of a plea and arraignment at the Faulkner County Courthouse on Aug. 14 for charges of capital murder, abuse of a corpse, forgery, fraudulent use of a credit or debit card and theft of property.
