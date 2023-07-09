Authorities believe a 49-year old Conway man accused of killing his mother and covering up the act by creating an elaborate story that she retired and moved to Hawaii killed her on April 19, according to an affidavit filed at the Faulkner County Circuit Court. 

Raymond Martin Jr. faces five charges, including capital murder, in the death of his mother, 68-year old Nancy Glover-Warren. As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, Conway Police Department (CPD) detectives discovered Warren's body in her home she shared with Martin and another son on Zachary Trail on Thursday.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

