Advent

St. Joseph School 10th grader and altar server Alex Tucker lights an Advent wreath candle marking the beginning of the Catholic church's new liturgical year.

 Submitted photo

Nov. 27 was the first Sunday of Advent. St. Joseph School 10th grader and altar server Alex Tucker lit an Advent wreath candle marking the beginning of the Catholic church's new liturgical year.

The Advent season takes in the four Sundays leading up to the celebration of Christmas.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.