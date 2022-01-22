The following students have been named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Southeast Missouri State University.
Local students who made the cut include:
Jill Wilson of Conway.
Emla Holsted of Greenbrier.
Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.
Jill Wilson named to Southeast’s fall 2021 President’s List
Jill Wilson of Conway has been named to the Southeast Missouri State University President’s List for academic achievement during the fall 2021 semester.
Students named to the list earned at least a 4.0 grade point average and completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit in a semester.
Jackson Jenkins of Conway named to fall 2021 Dean’s List
Jackson Jenkins of Conway, Arkansas is among the more than 1,300 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the fall 2021 semester.
The dean’s list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.
Cadets who are named to the dean’s list receive a medal, which is worn on their uniform during the semester following their academic achievement. Non-cadet students on the dean’s list are presented a certificate.
