Community Service, Inc. (CSI) has named Callie Spangler as the May First Tee Character Development program Participant of the Month.
Callie attends 1st grade at Woodrow Cummins Elementary School and is the daughter of Josh and Tiffany Spangler.
The program is coached by certified level II First Tee Coach Sam Taylor.
“I wanted to highlight Callie as our participant of the month for all her hard work learning the core values and life skills,” Taylor said.
Callie said she enjoyed being a part of the CSI First Tee Character Development program.
“One of my favorite core values is perseverance because I never want to give up,” she said.
Callie’s parents have seen her show the core values outside of the program.
“Callie has shown responsibility at home as she wakes up and has a ‘can do it’ attitude with her school work,” Josh said. “She loves to continue learning and has missed her friends as well as her after school activities.”
Callie is currently at the PLAYer level where she is learning and understanding the First Tee Nine Core Values (Respect, Courtesy, Responsibility, Honesty, Sportsmanship, Confidence, Judgment, Perseverance and Integrity) as well as Essential Life Skills through the game of golf.
The CSI First Tee Character Development Program has modified its program to currently offer virtual core value lessons on its Facebook page and website. For more information about the CSI First Tee Character Development program, visit csiyouth.com or call 501-733-3938.
To find out more about CSI go online at csiyouth.com.
