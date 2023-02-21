David Cruz, a graduate from the University of Central Arkansas, will have his feature directorial debut film “Llego Hoy” screen in Little Rock on March 9 as part of the Arkansas Cinema Society (ACS)’s Arkansas Filmmaker Spotlight.
“Llego Hoy” is a spanish-language film that follows a mother named Marta awaiting the arrival of her son and attempts to smuggle him into the U.S. to reconnect with him.
“When the day arrives, an unidentified stranger Emilio appears lost and finds comfort within Marta’s home,” the symposia of the film reads. “A desperate Marta continues to search for a son who she is convinced has arrived; yet, secrets start to seep through their unlikely bond which questions Marta’s past.”
Cruz, born in California but raised in Arkansas, likes to integrate his Latino roots into the types of stories he tells by mixing his personal life and the surreal into his work.
“These stories need to be told,” he said. “I feel the general consensus with Latin films is that they are easily expected to be molded a specific way. I think the Latin American film is a subgenre that can be nuanced to another level. With the slightest implementation of technique, anything can be accomplished. I hope to have a series of Spanish films showcasing the rough yet crude belief of the American dream. The idea of opportunity in a land not yours is beautiful and intriguing.”
Cruz graduated from UCA in 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in cinematography and film/video production. Since then, he has long found inspiration from ACS workshops and events such as the organization’s local film festival, Filmland.
“ACS has been a part of my journey since day one so I hope we can curate the best Latino screening together–hoping for more to come,” he said.
The Arkansas Filmmaker Spotlight showcases local filmmakers across Arkansas and is designed to connect those filmmakers to create conversations about film.
“We have always loved shining a light on David’s films and are thrilled to be a part of the release of his first feature,” Kathryn Tucker, the ACS executive director, said. “Following David’s growth as a filmmaker has been such a fun ride and is a shining example of the exceptional talent that can grow right here in Arkansas when filmmakers have resources they need to make their films. We are so grateful to have played a part in David’s development as a storyteller. We look forward to debuting Llego Hoy and remain eager as ever to see what he does next.”
The film will screen at the CALS Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock on March 9. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the show is set to start at 7 p.m. with a Q&A to follow the screening.
Vendors from Latino businesses and organizations will also be on-hand with booths in the foyer of the theater.
English subtitles will accompany the film.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
