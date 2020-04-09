In a special one-hour episode of “Arkansas Week” Friday, April 10, at 7:30 p.m., Arkansas PBS will address the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on education in the state following Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s announcement this week that schools would remain closed for on-site instruction through the end of the 2019-20 school year.
Topics addressed in this roundtable discussion will include: educational options available to K-12 students, such as AMI and online and offline instruction; challenges for parents, teachers and students; the economic and enrollment effect on colleges; and the outlook for the fall semester. Questions were also addressed from concerned citizens via Twitter, Facebook and email.
Joining host Steve Barnes for this special episode are: Johnny Key, Cabinet Secretary for the Department of Education, Commissioner of Education; Dr. Maria Markham, Director for the Arkansas Division of Higher Education; and Stacy Smith, Assistant Commissioner for Learning Services for the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education for the Arkansas Department of Education.
“Arkansas Week,” hosted by veteran journalist Steve Barnes, highlights experts discussing issues of concern to Arkansans. “Arkansas Week” airs on Arkansas PBS each Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and is broadcast Saturday mornings at 5:30 a.m. on KUAR FM 89.1. Episodes are also available at myarkansaspbs.org/arkansasweek, and viewers may sign up for program updates at myarkansaspbs.org/engage.
