Registration is now open for the Special Olympics Arkansas Unified Sports Fall Games, which are set to be held on Nov. 10-11 all throughout Conway.
The Special Olympics Fall Games will be held in three different locations throughout Conway for different events: the City of Colleges Park, the Conway Tennis Center and the Conway Human Development Center.
The events kick off at 10 a.m. on Nov. 10 with the Youth Summit at the Conway Human Development Center followed by the Softball and Bocce competition at City of Colleges Park.
The Opening Ceremonies are scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Conway Human Development Center.
The following day, the softball and Bocce competitions resume at 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. along with the start of the tennis competition at the Conway Tennis Center and the Flag Football competition at the Conway Human Development Center.
There will also be an Esports competition at the Conway Human Development Center for Unified Champion Schools (UCS) only.
Registration for the event can be found at https://bit.ly/3AYHik and the last day to register is Oct. 19.
All teams must have a certified coach for each sport. A zoom call with all coaches will be held on Oct. 17 at 9 a.m.
For those that are coming from out of town for the event, hotel rooms must be booked by the head coach of each team before Oct. 19. Special Olympics Arkansas will cover three hotel rooms per team at one of five hotels in Conway: The Comfort Inn & Suites, the Fairfield Inn & Suites, the Hampton Inn & Suites, the Holiday Inn Express and the La Quinta Inn & Suites, all on Sanders Road.
Special Olympics Arkansas are also looking for volunteers to help with the event in the following areas:
Event setup and teardown.
Flag football scorekeeping.
Lunch servers for Nov. 11.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@the
cabin.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.