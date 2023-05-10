The 2023 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Arkansas will make its way through Conway on May 17, a news release issued by the sports organization on Tuesday read.

The run will begin at 10 a.m. at the Conway Human Development Center on Siebenmorgen Road and finish at Centennial Bank on Chestnut Street at about 11:30 a.m. Conway Police Department (CPD) officers will run 1.5 miles as part of the event, the news release read.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

