The 2023 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Arkansas will make its way through Conway on May 17, a news release issued by the sports organization on Tuesday read.
The run will begin at 10 a.m. at the Conway Human Development Center on Siebenmorgen Road and finish at Centennial Bank on Chestnut Street at about 11:30 a.m. Conway Police Department (CPD) officers will run 1.5 miles as part of the event, the news release read.
Similar runs are taking place in other Arkansas cities beginning on May 15. A culminating ceremony will take place at 9:30 a.m. on May 18 in Little Rock at the State Capitol Steps. Four torches from the four corners of Arkansas will come together at the steps to form the Final Leg Torch that will head to Harding University in Searcy for the Special Olympics Arkansas Summer Games that will take place May 19-20.
As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, the CPD partners with Special Olympics Arkansas frequently. In late April, Special Olympics Arkansas Area 17 named the department its Agency of the Year. On April 20, the CPD partnered with Colton’s Steak House & Grill in Conway for its “Tip-A-Cop” event. At the event, officers waited tables for four hours and donated their tips to Special Olympics Arkansas.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
