Special session adjourns with approval of tax cut bill 1

The governor signed the tax cut and school safety appropriations bills in a press conference at the State Capitol on Thursday afternoon.

 Submitted photo

The Third Extraordinary Session of the Arkansas State Legislature adjourned on Thursday, finishing the three-day assembly by passing Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s tax cut plan, as well as a $50 million appropriation for future school safety grants.

The session, called by the governor last Friday, accomplished all the targets he outlined in his proclamation. The tax cut plan, which amends the state’s income tax brackets and drops the top tax rate to 4.9 percent from its previous 5.5 percent, and the state’s top corporate tax rate to 5.3 percent from 5.9 percent, also includes a one-time $150 non-refundable tax credit for Arkansans making up to $87,000 in the 2022 tax year.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the

cabin.net.

