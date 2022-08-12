The Third Extraordinary Session of the Arkansas State Legislature adjourned on Thursday, finishing the three-day assembly by passing Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s tax cut plan, as well as a $50 million appropriation for future school safety grants.
The session, called by the governor last Friday, accomplished all the targets he outlined in his proclamation. The tax cut plan, which amends the state’s income tax brackets and drops the top tax rate to 4.9 percent from its previous 5.5 percent, and the state’s top corporate tax rate to 5.3 percent from 5.9 percent, also includes a one-time $150 non-refundable tax credit for Arkansans making up to $87,000 in the 2022 tax year.
In Thursday’s vote in the House, the tax cut plan passed 79-14, while the senate passed it 27-5.
The House followed their vote on the tax cut plan with a vote on the school safety grants appropriation. The bill, which parks $50 million of the state’s $1.6 billion budget surplus in a fund to be used by the Arkansas Department of Education for a future grant program to address school safety needs in the state, is a key part of the Arkansas School Safety Commission’s ongoing work. The measure faced no opposition in the House, passing 94-0.
“This has been a good day for the taxpayers of Arkansas with the passage of the $500 million tax relief bills in both the House and Senate with $400 million going to individuals this year,” the governor said on Wednesday, per a press release issued by his office. “I am grateful for the overwhelming support of the General Assembly, and it could not come at a better time with the continued challenge of high food and gas prices.”
While little debate was had on the two major bills considered on Thursday, a robust debate occurred in the House after Speaker Matthew Shepherd, the representative for El Dorado, presented a resolution to adjourn the special session. House democrats, who have spent weeks lobbying for an increase in teacher pay, spoke against the speaker’s resolution.
“We have some unfinished business here [and] that’s to make sure our public education system is going strong and well,” State Rep. Frederick Love of Mabelvale said. “…We must deal with [the issue of teacher pay] and deal with it now.”
House Minority Leader Tippi McCullough of Little Rock echoed Love’s sentiments.
“Make teachers and their profession a priority and it will follow that our students will benefit, as well as our state … ,” McCullough said. “We have the funds and a sustainable plan and we just need the votes.”
House democrats received support from across the aisle in the form of State Rep. David Tollett, a republican representing Marvell. Stating he didn’t start the day with the intention of coming down to the well to speak, Tollett said he hoped the General Assembly would take up the issue of raising teacher salaries, whether it be on Thursday or later.
“Whether we do it now or we wait, I hope this body will make the commitment to not just give teachers raises, but to put teachers salaries at a competitive level with the states around us,” Tollett said.
Despite protests from some legislators, the House ultimately passed the speaker’s resolution by a 61-33 vote. 14 republicans joined with the chamber’s democrats in opposing the adjournment. The Senate, in its companion resolution to adjourn, proceeded to a vote without a floor debate. Their resolution passed 24-8.
In a final piece of business to report from the session, the Senate unanimously passed a resolution to recognize Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin for his eight years of leadership. Griffin, who also served as the U.S. Representative for Arkansas’ Second Congressional District from 2011 to 2015, is a graduate of Hendrix College and is up for election in November to become the state’s Attorney General. Griffin thanked the senate chamber for their support during his tenure as its presiding officer.
“I appreciate Arkansans giving me the opportunity to be in this role,” Griffin said. “I look forward to watching what you all do from afar, and I will never forget the time I’ve had here.”
Some outgoing state senators made remarks at the close of Thursday’s session. One, State Sen. James Sturch of Batesville, who lost his republican primary in June, spoke on the polarization of politics today and how delegates can strive for better.
“We don’t have to be reflective of the national politics we see,” Sturch said. “We can dare to be different. We can dare to be the examples we should be, both for our state and our nation.”
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the
cabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.