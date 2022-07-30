The Arkansas State Legislature is preparing to meet for a special session beginning the week of Aug. 8. The special session, called for by Gov. Asa Hutchinson on July 5, comes in the aftermath of the state’s budget surplus found to be in excess of $1.6 billion. The special session, the governor said, is to reduce the state’s tax collection rate.

“This [budget surplus] represents the largest in Arkansas history and demonstrates the state is collecting too much in tax revenue,” the governor said on July 5. “Our collections are above last year, despite the tax reductions enacted last year. This growth is attributable to the state’s dynamic job creation coming out of the pandemic and increased consumer buying power.”

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the

cabin.net.

