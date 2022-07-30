The Arkansas State Legislature is preparing to meet for a special session beginning the week of Aug. 8. The special session, called for by Gov. Asa Hutchinson on July 5, comes in the aftermath of the state’s budget surplus found to be in excess of $1.6 billion. The special session, the governor said, is to reduce the state’s tax collection rate.
“This [budget surplus] represents the largest in Arkansas history and demonstrates the state is collecting too much in tax revenue,” the governor said on July 5. “Our collections are above last year, despite the tax reductions enacted last year. This growth is attributable to the state’s dynamic job creation coming out of the pandemic and increased consumer buying power.”
It is uncertain what, if any, additional legislation might be on tap for legislators to consider. The governor noted in interviews this month that abortion rules and providing additional support for birthing people might be a topic of conversation in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade in June.
With a near-total abortion ban now in place across the state, the governor has signaled his desire for additional legislation to support adoption services and maternal care. Referencing previous legislation the General Assembly has passed to provide additional support for birthing people, the governor said more can be done on June 24.
“[Previous legislation and the Supreme Court’s decision in June] re-emphasized the importance of what [the state legislature] has done, the steps that have been taken and the need to continue to support women as they go through what could be a traumatic time in their life,” the governor said.
Other legislation that could be a topic of discussion includes teacher pay. An initiative of the governor for much of his time in office, previous bills have passed increasing the state’s current minimum teacher salary to $36,000. That’s still ranked 48th in the country, however, the governor said on June 24.
“Nearly 70 percent of all our teachers are making below $40,000 a year,” the governor said. “Our goal should be to have 100 percent of our teachers making above $40,000. We know teachers are important, but we must show them why Arkansas is a place they’ll want to teach and live.”
Despite his desire to see teacher pay increases, the governor has said he doesn’t expect legislation to pass on it during the special session. Arkansas House and Senate Democrats, however, released the RAISE Act on Thursday, their plan to raise teacher salaries across the state by $4,000 and increase the state’s minimum teacher salary to $42,000.
“We ask so much of our teachers,” Arkansas State House Minority Leader Rep. Tippi McCullough said in a statement released on Thursday. “They often spend money out of their own pocket for basic classroom supplies. As much as they love what they do, many are leaving the profession or moving to states that pay their teachers adequately. We have to do much more to ensure that we are recruiting and retaining great teachers [and] that starts with a fair salary.”
The Democrats’ proposal, which would use $600 million of the state’s $1.6 billion surplus, would fund pay increases through 2027, the statement read. After that, expected yearly increases in foundation funding and extra funds from the Arkansas Department of Education would make the pay increases permanent without additional governmental support.
The state’s Democratic leadership, the statement read, met with the governor on Thursday to encourage him to back the RAISE Act.
At least one Republican legislator, State Rep. Aaron Pilkington of Knoxville, has publicly come out against the proposed legislation.
“The RAISE Act the Arkansas Democrats are proposing does nothing for other civil servants in Arkansas,” the representative wrote in a tweet on Thursday night. “Reducing income taxes in Arkansas helps all tax payers and generates growth across sectors. Also, why not propose zeroing out the income tax for teachers? Why tax tax dollars?”
The governor hasn’t commented publicly on the RAISE Act. Meetings of the various committees of the State Legislature are scheduled to start on Aug. 8 with the House and Senate Education Committee.
