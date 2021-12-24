“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is the third Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Spider-Man film once again directed by Jon Watts and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers following immediately after the events of “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” With Peter Parker, once again played by Tom Holland, unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Superhero, he asks for help from Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). After a botched spell, stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.
Tom Holland’s third solo film as the titular web slinger has unfortunately been one of the spoiled films of all time filled to the brim with rumors and leaks. If you’ve been on Twitter, or really any social media platform, for the past year or so then you’ve probably heard some type of rumor surrounding this film. Some true, some untrue. For the lucky ones that have been able to avoid these rumors, this review will only cover things that were shown in the two main trailers released for the film. If you have seen the trailers, then you’re good to continue on reading this review. If you haven’t yet because you want to go into this film with as little knowledge as possible, then you may want to stop reading and come back later after you’ve seen the movie. Again, only things shown in the trailer will be discussed. Future reveals, easter eggs and surprises will remain out of this review for the sake of everyone’s enjoyment of the movie.
Now, let’s get into it shall we because I have a lot of thoughts.
If you’ve seen the trailers, then you’d know that five of the most iconic Spider-Man villains from past Spider-Man films outside of the MCU all return for this installment. Most superhero fans who have seen those Spidey films, no matter if they like all of them or not, have a special place in their hearts for them and especially for their characters, in this case their villains. Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin and Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock are two of the most iconic villains in comic book movie history and while villains like Jamie Foxx’s Electro may not be held to such high regard, there is still a little bit of love fans like myself have for those characters. “No Way Home” really relies on the nostalgia of those villains, for better and for worse.
The term “fan service” isn’t always a bad thing. When it’s earned and well handled, it can be really effective, but often times it can fall flat when you really dig into it. Some good examples of fan service, in my opinion, would be when Captain America holds Mjölnir for the first time in “Avengers: Endgame” or most recently with what happened in “Ghostbuster: Afterlife” (this one is controversial, I know, but I thought it was well handled). Examples of bad fan service are basically all of “Terminator: Dark Fate” or, most recently, the new “Space Jam” movie. When it comes to “No Way Home,” it’s got a little bit of both.
When the fan service in this film works, it really works and can be equal parts exciting as it is emotional. Without getting into specifics, there’s one moment involving Zendaya’s MJ that’s really effective and I felt was seriously earned. Almost everything revolving around The Green Goblin and most things with Doc Ock I also feel are really well handled in the fan service department. There is one major moment of fan service involving Aunt May that I’m on the fence about and might need to digest it more to fully form my thoughts on how it was handled.
Now for the bad fan service moments. There’s a lot of dialogue in this film between the five villains that feel extremely forced and I honestly cringed at some of them. There’s a lot of “haha remember this thing that happened in our movie” and “yeah we’re from the same universe so remember this?” that I felt was unnatural and took me out of the film for a bit. One example would be a conversation where The Lizard talks about how Electro used to be very nerdy and now he’s hot. These moments can be a fun reunion for some fans, but to me I don’t think we needed to basically stop the movie to remember the “good ol’ days.”
The last half of this film is much stronger than the first half. There is so much going on in the first half, specifically the first 20 minutes, that it all feels like a huge mess. Peter’s identity has been exposed and he’s now the world’s most wanted man because they believe he killed Mysterio. Add all of that on top of legal battles that feel like an afterthought in the script, Peter and Aunt May moving in with Happy, and Peter and his friends trying to get into their top colleges all happening within the first 20 minutes of the movie. The plotting is weird and I feel like there is room to space all this out a bit and not rush it so quickly so Watts and team can get us to the main story at hand, especially when there are a few things I would’ve removed later in the film.
Like I said, the last half of this film is far stronger overall than the first. I think both the writing and direction improves immensely and the stakes get much bigger. The emotional moments here really hit hard especially for long time Spidey fans, but I think even those that aren’t as invested in the character will tear up a bit as well. The jokes are also much better here with one of my favorite one liners in the entire MCU being said here that has to do with the way someone is dressing when they’re first introduced. Also the entire scene with Ned’s mom is one of the best scenes in the movie, having everyone laughing and clapping all at the same time
There are some really great fight sequences and then there are some so-so ones. A fight scene in the mirror realm between Doctor Strange and Peter is really fun and trippy, much like Strange’s solo film. The final battle is exciting too as well is the fight that happens in Happy’s apartment complex. A fight between Peter and Sandman verses Electro has its moments, but overall it was just fine as is another fight on a bridge between Peter and Doc Ock.
The performances in this film are all great. Tom Holland proves himself even further to be a worthy Spider-Man and really is able to show off his acting chops in some very intense and emotional scenes. As for the villains, Willem Dafoe is a standout and gives just as incredible of a performance as he did in his original film. Jamie Foxx also makes a huge improvement from his performance in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” (although it’s also the improved script that helps him too), however the other two villains in this really fade to the background. Benedict Cumberbatch is also surprisingly meh in this, but I do think it’s mainly because a lot of the lines he’s given aren’t great, especially the “Scooby-Doo” line he says in the trailer.
There are a few other minor problems I have with some of the writing in this movie. There is one character decision that Peter makes involving the Green Goblin that felt extremely out of place and out of character for him. I kind of understand why he makes this decision, but it felt like it came out of left field from everything we saw leading up to it. There is also a conversation that happens at the very end between Happy and Peter that exposes some plot holes in what ultimately happens in the movie. Now I have historically been someone that can forgive plot holes when I notice them after seeing the film, but when I notice them while watching the movie, it’s not a good sign.
Overall, I would say that “No Way Home” is good and watching it with a packed theater clapping and cheering the entire time definitely improved my experience, but I definitely had an equal amount of things that I didn’t like as I did like. It’s undeniably fun and no where near the worst MCU movie to date, but to me it’s also no where near top of the pack either. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is currently in theaters and don’t get my mixed review wrong, it’s definitely a must watch for MCU and Spider-Man fans.
