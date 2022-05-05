The city of Conway’s splash pads at Laurel Park and Fifth Avenue Park will open for the year Monday morning.
Laurel Park is at 2310 Robinson Ave. while the Fifth Avenue Park is at 600 Fifth Ave. Both are free to the public. General hours are 9 a.m. to dark.
The listed rules include:
• The splash pad is an unsupervised facility.
• No running.
• No smoking in the park.
• All children under the age of seven (7) must be accompanied by an adult at all times.
• All participants must conduct themselves in a courteous, safe and family-oriented manner.
• No food or drinks are permitted in the splash pad.
• No climbing on the splash pad features.
• No pets allowed on the splash pad.
• Infants must wear swim diapers.
• Roughhousing or violent play is prohibited.
• Splash pad must be vacated at the first sign of thunder or lightning.
• Splash pad may be closed at any time due to weather, maintenance or other operational concerns.
• Child care facilities must schedule a time with the Conway Parks and Recreation Department.
For more information, visit conwayarkansas.gov.
