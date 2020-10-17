Golf Course

Centennial Valley – Winner

1600 Centennial Club Dr. Conway, AR 72034

501-513-2522

Conway Country Club

555 Country Club Rd. Conway, AR 72034

501-329-9887

The Greens at Nutters Chapel

1705 S. Salem Rd. Conway, AR 72034

501-358-4478

Gym

Glover Fitness – Winner

1127 Front St. Conway, AR 72032

972-921-4942

Conway Regional Health & Fitness Center

700 Salem Rd. Conway, AR 72034

501-450-9292

Conway Fitness Kickboxing

1055 Sunflower Dr. Ste. 101 Conway, AR 72034

501-358-6610

Personal Trainer

Brooke Walker – Winner

Jasper Johnson

Mallory Lefler

