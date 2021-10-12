The city of Conway will accept nominations for positions on its Planning Commission, Historic District Commission, Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board (BPAB), Diversity Advisory Council, Oak Grove Cemetery Board, Robinson Cemetery Board, Tree Board and Airport Advisory Committee through Nov. 1.
Nominations for all boards must be in writing on the form available on the city’s website, conwayarkansas.gov. Forms can be submitted at City Hall from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or emailed to felicia.rogers@conwayarkansas.gov or denise.hurd@conwayarkansas.gov. The deadline is 4 p.m. Nov. 1.
“Anyone who is interested in membership may download and complete the nomination form,” city officials said, noting that people can nominate themselves or someone else. “Due to the current health pandemic, we encourage individuals to email their applications.”
Planning Commission
There are two five-year positions available on the Planning Commission.
“[The two selected will] become part of the 10-person Planning Commission which hears requests and makes recommendations to the City Council concerning zoning, conditional uses, annexations and the moving of buildings,” officials said. “The Commission also reviews changes to the zoning, subdivision, and other planning related ordinances, develops master plans for the orderly growth and development of the City of Conway, and reviews and approves subdivisions and replats of land.”
The Planning Commission typically meets at 7 p.m. the third Monday of each month.
Candidates must be registered voters who live in city limits or within the Conway territorial jurisdiction. Previous members who have been off the commission at least five years may be nominated.
Historic District Commission
There is one three-year position open on the Conway Historic District Commission.
“Members shall demonstrate a positive interest in historic preservation, architecture, history, urban or regional planning, building rehabilitation, real estate, or preservation or conservation in general,” officials said.
The members typically meet the fourth Monday each month.
BPAB
There are four three-year positions available on the BPAB, which recommends ways Conway can maintain its status as a Bicycle-Friendly Community and how it can obtain status as a Walk-Friendly Community and achieve the goals of the Safe Routes to Schools program. The BPAB normally meets the third Thursday each month.
Diversity Advisory Council
There is one available position for a two-year term on the Diversity Advisory Council, a newly-created board “that will bring together citizens of Conway from diverse backgrounds to foster dialogue and establish steps and actions that nurture relationships and create a positive sense of culture and community,” officials said.
The council typically meets at 5:30 p.m. the second Thursday of the month.
Oak Grove Cemetery Board
Three four-year positions on the Oak Grove Cemetery Board are available.
“The board is currently looking for someone who is interested in helping to preserve local history,” officials said. “Board members are sometimes asked to go in the field to show visitors around, but duties otherwise relates to the general operation of the facility.”
The board typically meets at 5:30 p.m. the third Monday each month.
Robinson Cemetery Board
There is one five-year position open on the Robinson Cemetery Board.
“The board is currently looking for someone who is interested in helping to preserve local history. Board members are sometimes asked to go in the field to show visitors around, but duties otherwise relates to the general operation of the facility,” officials said.
The board typically meets quarterly out when necessary.
Conway Tree Board
There are five open positions on the Tree Board, which typically meets the first Monday of each month. The Tree Board is responsible for the annual Arbor Day festival in Laurel Park. The positions are for three-year terms.
“This board was created to assist the community and to preserve and enhance the natural beauty of Conway, to protect the health and safety of the residents of Conway, and to protect the environment by providing the development of a Community Forest Management Plan for the regulation of the planting, maintenance, removal, and protection of trees on public property within the city of Conway,” officials said.
Airport Advisory Committee
There are two open four-year terms on the Airport Advisory Committee.
The board was created “to provide advice and guidance to the mayor, airport manager and the [city] council on airport management, operations, facilities, equipment, planning and other areas needed for efficient operations,” officials said.
The committee typically meets monthly.
All terms begin Jan. 1, 2022.
