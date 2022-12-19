Senior residents at a local assisted living facility spread holiday cheer by performing a Christmas concert. The StoneBridge Conway Choir, along with long-term caregivers and community members, performed a holiday show at the State Capitol on Monday morning. The StoneBridge Conway Choir consists of residents from the StoneBridge senior living community in Conway.
