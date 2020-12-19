New Hope Baptist Church delivered 50 meals from Chik-Fil-A and Newk’s Eatery to the healthcare workers at Conway Regional Medical Center on Friday. Church members dropped off the meals and provided the Log Cabin Democrat with a statement.
“New Hope Baptist Church is about building faith and sharing love. The senior life group members are honored to provide a small token of appreciation to the medical professionals at Conway Regional, as they take on this monumental task of caring for patients through such a difficult and unprecedented time. We are grateful for them and pray they remain healthy and safe during this holiday season and beyond.”
