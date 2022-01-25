The Faulkner County Junior Cotillion chapter held its annual Spring Ball on Friday at the McCastlain Hall.
Dressed semi-formally sixth- through eighth-grade students then participated in the elegant evening, complete with dance cards, contests, prizes, corsages and boutonnieres.
This year's ball was “A European Tour” and the ballroom was decorated with flags from European countries. The refreshment table, draped with red, white, and blue bunting, was adorned with a large arrangement of red gladiolas, purple foxgloves, white and yellow daisy mums, greenery, flags and silver candelabras and punch bowl. The tables were decorated with foreign flags. Refreshments for the evening were white chocolate infusion cake and punch.
The evening ended the Junior Cotillion season, giving the members the opportunity to put into practice all the dances and etiquette that they learned during the past year in Cotillion classes. They danced the night away doing the foxtrot, cha cha cha, swing and the waltz.
Prizes were awarded to Chris Caffey, Madelyn Miller, Owen Grifford and Addison Bicker for the swing contest; and Janie Massey, Isaac Foiles, Tinsley Martin and Khyler King for the Foxtrot contest.
The Cha Cha Cha contest winners were Emerie Thurow, Jeffrey Tan, Sofia Lin and Alex Lehmkuhl. The Globe Tag Elimination winners were Caroline Polacek and Lily Holmes. The Border Patrol Game was won by Hadasah Robbins and Hugh Lamey.
At the February class, parents were invited to learn the waltz so that they could end the season at the Spring Ball dancing with their children. Those winning the Parent-Child Swing contest were Chloe Cavin and her father, Patrick, and Corrine Hawkins, and her father, Hanks Hankins.
The local Cotillion began in 1993. The program gives sixth- through eighth-grade students instruction in etiquette, proper manners and social dances. Skills taught include table manners, correspondence, proper introductions, good first impression skills, good posture, paying and receiving compliments, opening doors, assisting with coats and the like.
"It's designed to train students in the courtesies that make life more pleasant for them and those around them," Director Susan Humphries said. “We have seen these ladies and gentlemen grow in poise and self-assurance. And our second-year students are becoming very mature ladies and gentlemen."
"The program gives these middle school students the opportunity to learn and practice in a structured, yet fun, atmosphere with their peers," Patrick Humphries, husband of the director who also helps with the program, said. “We know the self-confidence that they gain helps them to withstand negative peer pressure."
Membership is open to any interested sixth-, seventh- or eighth-grade student in the county. Registration for next season year will be held in May. For information, or to get your child on the list for the program, email susan.humphries@nljc.com or visit www.nljc.com/chapter/faulknercounty.
