With sky-high temperatures and a seemingly ever-increasing cost of living, grant-funded church programs in Conway and Vilonia have been keeping kids cool and relieving some financial pressure this summer.
In the spring, United Methodists of Arkansas (ARUMC) awarded grants to summer feeding and literacy programs in the Conway area as part of its 200,000 More Reasons initiative.
Started in 2020, 200,000 More Reasons is an ARUMC initiative that aims to significantly reduce childhood hunger through feeding ministries, public witness and education for long-term stability. The program expands the understanding of education and long-term stability, with the belief that working to alleviate poverty will provide the best opportunity for ending childhood hunger in Arkansas. Learn more at https://arumc.org/our-ministries /200k-more-reasons.
First United Methodist Church (FUMC) Conway applied for a grant to help support its summer feeding ministry. The church partnered with the Faulkner County Library to provide 100 lunches to families on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The church was also able to donate new books for the children to take home once a month.
“The Faulkner County Library provides so many fantastic programs and opportunities for kids and their families,” FUMC Conway Director of Lay Ministries Kisha Bumpers said. “We were proud to be able to partner with them to help with hunger relief in that setting was an opportunity for our church and community to put action with our teachings of compassion and caring.”
Vilonia United Methodist Church (UMC) also used its spring grant funds for a summer feeding and literacy program. The church provides food for children weekly, along with books for them to practice reading and take home to keep. For Vilonia UMC volunteer Bill Walker, the program has been about connecting with the kids through the church’s program.
“I love being with the kids. They impress me each week with their reading,” Walker said.
The program and the church volunteers have also had a profound impact on the kids they serve.
“I love the different activity stations during the summer, getting to play outside and being with everyone,” Hunter, a student in the program, said. “I really like the reading program and getting to read with Mr. Bill. He’s a nice guy. Also, this summer I have gone up another reading level.”
