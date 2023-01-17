The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Career Services Department will hold career fairs throughout the spring 2023 semester, welcoming employers to engage with UCA students and upcoming graduates, a news release issued by the university last week announced.
Students are encouraged to bring resumes and dress for success in business casual or business professional attire. Students who need assistance on what to wear can receive a free outfit at the W.O.W. Closet at Bernard Hall on the fourth Floor.
