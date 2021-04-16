Springhill Elementary School hosted its annual testing bash on April 9, kicking off its annual standardized testing program the school is currently working to finish this week and next week.
The theme for this year, “Springhill Avengers,” involved school staff and administrators dressing up in costume as superheroes and decorating the Springhill Gym into a cityscape complete with graffiti and city lights. Students watched district staff perform a choreographed stomp routine and heard speeches about trying their best and being themselves.
Springhill decided to work hard to make this year’s testing bash extra special due to the circumstances surrounding the coronavirus pandemic which made this year difficult for students, per a news release issued to the school’s website.
“After a year that has been so different and even included losing a few of our favorite things [and] changing our traditions to make them safer, we knew our students were ready to “avenge” that time,” the release read.
Additionally, students at Springhill haven’t completed standardized testing in two years. Testing was cancelled at schools across Arkansas due to closures impacted by the coronavirus pandemic in the spring of 2020. Springhill wrote in the release that the loss of testing last year makes this year’s testing even more critical.
“Students in first through fifth grades did not have a chance to see the end of the year [in 2020] at Springhill in person, nor did they take any of the tests that normally show their growth that year,” the release read. “But all of that changes now, as students prepare to show what they know, celebrate the milestone of completing a year of school and prepare to level up to the next grade.”
Testing at Springhill began this week for virtual students, while in-person students will begin testing next week.
