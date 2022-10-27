Greenbrier Public Schools’ Springhill Elementary students have been able to take part in clubs this Fall, the district announced in a news release recently issued to the school’s website.

Clubs began meeting on Sept. 16 after teachers created a number of clubs that aligned with students’ interests. Options for students to consider for a club include legos, hot wheels, sewing, bracelet-making, bingo and board games, among others, per the news release.

