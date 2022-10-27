Greenbrier Public Schools’ Springhill Elementary students have been able to take part in clubs this Fall, the district announced in a news release recently issued to the school’s website.
Clubs began meeting on Sept. 16 after teachers created a number of clubs that aligned with students’ interests. Options for students to consider for a club include legos, hot wheels, sewing, bracelet-making, bingo and board games, among others, per the news release.
The clubs provide students the chance to learn new skills, but also provide them the opportunity to build relationships with different teachers and students in the school, the news release read.
“Students will have the chance to build a relationship with a different teacher than they normally spend their day with while enjoying a hobby together,” the news release read. “They are also learning new skills alongside their peers.”
Per the news release, Springhill Elementary hopes the clubs will “build stronger hearts and minds this year.”
