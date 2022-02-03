Last week was Kindness Week in Greenbrier where students at Springhill Elementary were able to engage in different kindness-centered activities each day.
Springhill students wrote kind messages on the playground with chalk, created a bulletin board and wrapped the Springhill cafeteria in a chain of compliments.
“Mrs. Benton facilitated counseling lessons around this theme and you could truly ‘feel the love’ through every hallway all week,” Melissa West, Springhill Elementary assistant principal, said.
Students even got to participate in the Great Kindness Challenge, which had students bring a checklist home with them to encourage them to not only be kind at school, but at home as well.
“Thanks to our families for assisting their child in completing their kindness checklist at home,” West said. “We are so proud of the strong hearts that were made more visible this week.”
