Greenbrier Public Schools' (GPS) Springhill Elementary won the Christmas Cup from the Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce for decorating the best float for the city's annual Christmas Parade, Springhill Assistant Principal Melissa West told the Log Cabin Democrat. 

This is the second year that Springhill won the Christmas Cup. The school's float theme for this year's parade was a "Nutcracker Christmas."

