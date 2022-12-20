Greenbrier Public Schools' (GPS) Springhill Elementary won the Christmas Cup from the Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce for decorating the best float for the city's annual Christmas Parade, Springhill Assistant Principal Melissa West told the Log Cabin Democrat.
This is the second year that Springhill won the Christmas Cup. The school's float theme for this year's parade was a "Nutcracker Christmas."
"Our staff members and parent volunteers worked so hard on creating a 'Nutcracker Christmas,'" a news release on Springhill's website read. "We are so excited to get to hang onto this trophy for another year."
Per the news release, the school is "thankful for how this float came to fruition as it has truly captured the essence of this season full of togetherness and celebration."
"Students, staff and parents worked hard to make or build every element of the float," the news release read. "We even cut down our own Christmas trees. Many others donated lights or helped us find cardboard. This was a team effort to put smiles on kids’ faces and stand out this season with joy."
In the news release, Springhill took time to recognize Chris and Natasha Adkins, Clay and Jenna Brown, Trever and Kaleigh Sigrist, Starkey Family Construction and "all of our teachers who worked tirelessly to make something beautiful."
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
