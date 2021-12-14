The Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce presented Springhill Elementary with a trophy for winning Best of the Greenbrier Christmas Parade at the school’s December Spirit Day.
“It was so special to partner with friends and our SES community to make this a success and bring joy to our community while teaching them a thing or two about early literacy skills,” Assistant Principal Melissa West said.
The songbook on one end of the float featured phonological awareness activities while Santa’s list on the other end featured words that “are nice” by following common spelling patterns, as well as words that “are naughty” and break the spelling rules.
Principal Ashley Hammett, dressed as a gingerbread woman, waved at the crowd from the chimney. West said the float wouldn’t have been possible without the help from community partners.
“With the help of some very special and talented parents, we were able to represent the Sight and Sound of a tiny community, including our very own gingerbread neighbors,” she said. “[And] a special thanks to some community partners who helped make this possible.”
Billy and Shawn Lawson with Lawson Contracting donated the wood that built the houses on the float.
Casey Rose with RCO Builders and Chris Adkins with Lawson Contracting constructed the float’s tiny neighborhood.
Amy Steelman created and donated the float’s Naughty and Nice scroll.
Jacqueline Frizzell decorated the float’s Christmas tree in Town Square.
Springhill art teacher Alex Glenn created the float’s phonological awareness songbook.
Springhill STAT (Students Taking Action Team) prepared literacy materials and served as “elves” on the float.
“[And thanks to the] numerous parents who gave their time, resources and shared their children with us,” West said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.