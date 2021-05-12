The Springhill Elementary School kindergarten through second-grade students and teachers celebrated the nearing end of the school year with a carnival last week.
“We are always looking for ways to engage and motivate our students at Springhill. The teachers and parents went above and beyond this year,” Principal Ashley Hammett said. “While parents couldn’t actually be there to help with the games, they came through in a big way with providing the games, prizes, cotton candy, popcorn and so much more. I think everyone has been so ready to get involved again after a year of not being in the building with us. This was a great opportunity, and they exceeded our expectations for sure.”
Students spent weeks working for tickets that they could spend at the carnival, she said. They earned tickets by having a good attitude, giving their best effort and displaying a growth mindset.
“Growth mindset is a big deal at Springhill and part of our vision to StandOUT with Strong Hearts and Strong Minds,” Hammett said.
The second-grade teachers dressed up in costume every day for two weeks. The carnival quickly spread down the K-2 hall, and before long, they all joined in, Hammett said.
“This is just one of the many things that makes Springhill such a special place. Teachers sharing, collaborating and joining forces to create something so fun for kids,” she said.
Because parents couldn’t actually help work the games, fifth graders stepped up to help out.
“They were more than willing,” Hammett said. “Now the 3-5 hall wants to know when their carnival is. The fifth-grade students worked the games and enjoyed getting to be role models to the younger students.”
