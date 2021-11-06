Third graders at Springhill Elementary in Greenbrier traveled to Conway for a field trip on Wednesday to visit the Faulkner County Circuit Clerk House and Museum to conduct their own crime scene investigation.
The students did the program through the school’s gifted and talented program, “Tag,” where they got to learn some crime scene investigation skills like fingerprinting, handwriting analysis, blood typing, and hair and fiber analysis.
“The field trip was a great experience for the kids,” Mandy Uekman, the TAG teacher at Spring Hill, said. “They got to interact with members of the community they otherwise wouldn’t have.”
The students also got to conduct their own investigation and mock CSI trial with the help from city attorney Charles Finkenbinder and Judge H.G. Foster to “solve the mystery of the missing museum artifact.”
“Today I got to be with the sharpest bunch of 3rd graders I have ever seen,” Judge Foster said. “Thank you, City Attorney Charles Finkenbinder for putting this together and allowing me to participate!”
