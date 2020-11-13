In this space, we’ve looked at several different areas of home buying, selling and construction. Today, let’s dig a little deeper into the specifics on selling, focusing largely on best practices when it comes to preparing a home for a successful visit by a prospective buyer.
HGTV.com has several great lists of things that need to be done BEFORE you list or at least begin the showing process.
Because homebuyers in today’s real estate market have a larger number of homes to visit before they have to make a final choice, they can be a little more selective.
By successfully preparing your home for sale, chances of getting a great offer can increase.
The top 10 tips from HGTV.com include:
- Improve your landscaping.
- Clean the outside of the home.
- Make repairs.
- Make the front door inviting.
- Buy a new welcome mat.
- Remove, clutter and depersonalize.
- Organize closets and drawers.
- Make every surface shine.
- Take color down a notch.
Let’s take a closer look at a few of these tips:
Clean the outside, make the front door inviting, buy a new welcome mat: This tip is particularly important, according to both Sabrina Soto of HGTV and Corinne Rivera of Homelight.com.
Curb appeal is a very important aspect when you’re selling, as it is literally the first thing prospective buyers see.
If the outside is dirty or unkempt, what would make a buyer think the inside wouldn’t be, too? It’s time to mow, prune, weed and plant some bushes and flowers.
“Use ‘home wash’ (a hose attachment that is available at any home improvement store) to clean the outside of the house,” says Soto, a home staging expert and host of HGTV’s “Get it Sold”. “Clean rain gutters as well as outside windows and screens. Make sure the front door is inviting and paint it if needed. Also, replace any outdated exterior lighting fixtures. Buy new house numbers if the old ones are dated or faded. Be sure buyers can see the new ones from the curb.”
Rivera further emphasizes taking a tour of the outside of your own home, especially studying the front door area.
“Especially for private showings, your front door area needs to be in pristine condition. While your real estate agent unlocks the door, the buyer looks around and notices every minor imperfection. Step outside and walk up to your front door, starting at the sidewalk. Look at everything in eyesight and make sure it’s in good condition,” she says.
Some easy things that can be done, she adds, include cleaning your mailbox with soap and water, replace screen doors, repair the cracked driveway, buff the hardware on the doors and railings, and give the front door a fresh coat of paint (a nice contrasting color to the exterior of the home itself is particularly nice).
Remove clutter, depersonalize and organize closets and drawers: When buyers tour a home, they “want to envision their belongings in your home,” says HGTV.com. “Messy closets give the appearance that your home doesn't have enough storage space.” Soto adds that it’s a good idea to eliminate half of your belongings during the home selling process – either by renting a storage unit or portable pod, or by storing items with a friend or family member. Removing and rearranging furniture is useful in making rooms look as large as possible, she adds.
Rivera adds another aspect to the topic of depersonalizing – get rid of the clutter outside your home.
This includes taking down those Christmas lights from last year, removing the garden gnomes and ceramic frogs, and folding up the personalized flags in the hedge of bushes.
Make sure you also pick up your kids’ toys and your stray gardening equipment.
“A clean slate with simple, attractive landscaping will appeal to every buyer,” she says.
Take color down a notch, eliminate odors and make every surface sparkle: Speaking of a clean slate, it’s time to do a deep clean of the interior of your home (especially the kitchen and bathrooms) and put a more neutral color on the walls. “You might like your lime-green bedroom, but it may sour buyers. Paint your walls a neutral color that will appeal to a wide range of buyers,” says HGTV.com.
Do you have a dog or cat? It’s time to hide the litter box and clean up the dog hair before the buyers show up. “Spray air neutralizer throughout your home. When showing the home, fill it with inviting smells by putting out fresh flowers and baking a batch of cookies.”
Rivera even suggests that you don’t eat meals in your home before scheduled visits, and leave the windows open for at least 30 minutes before the showing to neutralize lingering odors.
Overall, an in-depth tour/study of your home is a necessity before putting it on the market.
Homes – just like humans -- need an occasional makeover.
Home improvements not only add value to your home, but they will hopefully make your pathway to a successful home sale a little less rocky.
