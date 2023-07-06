Conway Police Department (CPD) school resource officers (SRO) have concluded their participation at the National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO) National Conference in Indianapolis. The conference, which ended on Monday, included informational sessions and classes.
“CPD’s SROs are enjoying the opening ceremonies at their conference in Indianapolis,” the CPD announced in a statement about the NASRO conference last Friday. “So far, they have attended breakout sessions on topics such as violence in schools, how to receive grants and funding, therapy animals in schools and maintaining a healthier lifestyle as a police officer.”
Over the weekend, the five CPD officers in attendance at the conference continued “to train hard, meet and learn from other SROs across the nation and establish a stronger unit to help better serve the students in the Conway Public School System,” the CPD statement concluded.
As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, CPD spokesman Lacey Kanipe described the conference as “a great opportunity” for the department’s SROs “because they gain access and knowledge to how other agencies and schools across the nation are responding to critical incidents and designing safety policies to better protect students.”
“One of the keynote speakers at the conference is a survivor of an active shooter incident and their testimony will cover several tragic events and analyze how those incidents led to improved tactics, communications and mental health practices,” Kanipe said in an interview with the Log Cabin last week. “By attending this conference, our SROs will be better equipped to serve and protect the students in the Conway Public School System.”
Conway Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Collum told the Log Cabin that he’s appreciative of the CPD’s efforts to gain more training for the district’s SROs.
“One of the keynote speakers at the conference is a survivor of an active shooter incident and their testimony will cover several tragic events and analyze how those incidents led to improved tactics, communications and mental health practices,” Kanipe said. “By attending this conference, our SROs will be better equipped to serve and protect the students in the Conway Public School System.”
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.