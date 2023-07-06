Conway Police Department (CPD) school resource officers (SRO) have concluded their participation at the National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO) National Conference in Indianapolis. The conference, which ended on Monday, included informational sessions and classes.

“CPD’s SROs are enjoying the opening ceremonies at their conference in Indianapolis,” the CPD announced in a statement about the NASRO conference last Friday. “So far, they have attended breakout sessions on topics such as violence in schools, how to receive grants and funding, therapy animals in schools and maintaining a healthier lifestyle as a police officer.”

