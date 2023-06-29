Five Conway Police Department (CPD) school resource officers (SRO) have the opportunity this week “to learn how to better protect students,” the CPD announced in a statement released to social media on Wednesday.

The five officers are attending the National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO) National Conference in Indianapolis that started on Wednesday. A total of five days, the CPD SRO conference attendees will attend classes, sessions and meet with vendors “about how they can improve the safety at Conway Public Schools (CPSD),” the statement read.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

