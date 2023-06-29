Five Conway Police Department (CPD) school resource officers (SRO) have the opportunity this week “to learn how to better protect students,” the CPD announced in a statement released to social media on Wednesday.
The five officers are attending the National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO) National Conference in Indianapolis that started on Wednesday. A total of five days, the CPD SRO conference attendees will attend classes, sessions and meet with vendors “about how they can improve the safety at Conway Public Schools (CPSD),” the statement read.
In an interview with the Log Cabin Democrat on Thursday, CPD spokesman Lacey Kanipe described the conference as “a great opportunity” for the department’s SROs “because they gain access and knowledge to how other agencies and schools across the nation are responding to critical incidents and designing safety policies to better protect students.”
“One of the keynote speakers at the conference is a survivor of an active shooter incident and their testimony will cover several tragic events and analyze how those incidents led to improved tactics, communications and mental health practices,” Kanipe said. “By attending this conference, our SROs will be better equipped to serve and protect the students in the Conway Public School System.”
As part of the conference at the JW Marriott in Indianapolis, attendees will hear keynote presentations from retired Arvada Police Department Deputy Chief AJ DeAndrea and his daughter, Madalena, a conference agenda available on NASRO’s website read. DeAndrea served in leadership roles in the response to three different school shootings.
Attendees will also hear presentations from Pepperdine University Law Professor Bernie James and Molly Hudgens, a school counselor that helped prevent a school shooting in Tennessee.
In addition to presentations, attendees will have the chance to complete a 40-hour Basic SRO Course, a 32-hour Advanced SRO Course, a 32-hour SRO Supervisors and Management Course and a 32-hour Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design Course.
In an interview with the Log Cabin on Thursday, CPSD Superintendent Jeff Collum said he’s appreciative of the CPD’s efforts to gain more training for the district’s SROs.
“I am very supportive and appreciative of the fact that our SROs are taking additional steps to gain training both locally and nationally by attending the NASRO conference in Indianapolis this week,” Collum said. “I’m additionally excited about the addition of our new Director of Safety and Security, Mr. Eric King as he will work directly with all campus administrators and SROs to ensure the safety and security of our staff and students when they return to school in the fall.”
King started in his new position earlier this month. A graduate of Central Baptist College, King worked over 13 years at Centennial Bank, served on the Board of Directors of the Arkansas Safe School Association, the United Way of Central Arkansas, Haven House and served as a Justice of the Peace for Faulkner County.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.