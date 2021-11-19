St. Andrews Place had a candle-lighting ceremony with residents, staff members, administrators and hospice personnel on Wednesday.
November is Alzheimer’s Awareness month and the event was one the facility had in order to honor the people suffering from Alzheimer’s as well as their families.
“Alzheimer’s doesn’t just affect the patient,” Yvette Jackson, St. Andrews activities director, said. “It affects their families and loved ones as well.”
Some residents joined the group on the front patio for a candle lighting ceremony, where the facility had a moment of silence for all those who have been affected by the disease.
St. Andrews Place Administrator Nathan Rodriguez talked about how much the facility means to him.
“Each resident at St. Andrews is a gift. As a caretaker, it is our privilege to unwrap the outside and rediscover the wonderful person under he wrapping paper,” he said. “Each day is an adventure because sometimes we have to dig through a lot of tissue paper to locate the real gift. Sometimes the gift might be broken and we attempt to fix it the best way we can.”
He praised the entire St. Andrews community.
“Personally, I have gained so many friends here at St. Andrews because each resident, their families and all the staff have become a part of my extended family.
“I’ve come to realize that each person is so very precious because they have the spark of God inside of them,” he said. “I am in awe of the patience, courage, dedication, skill, respect, compassion, tenderness and love that manifests itself daily within the walls. My life was enriched because of the time I’ve spent here with my family.”
Resident Elizabeth Gault told the Log Cabin Democrat she loved the event and it meant a lot to her to hear such meaningful words.
