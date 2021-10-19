St. Andrews Place announced that it will host a walk-thru trick-or-treat event at the nursing home from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 29.
The event is free and open to the public. All trick-or-treaters in attendance can come dressed up and the residents will be handing out candy.
“This community event is being made possible with the help of one of our biggest supporters Kindred Hospice, Patience Schattilly, and Yvette Jackson,” a spokesperson with St. Andrews Place said. “So please come dressed to impress as all the residents will be patiently waiting and very excited to see all the participating trick-or-treaters.”
The announcement of the trick-or-treat event also comes with the announcement that the nursing home is now under new management. Nathan Rodriquez has been hired as the new administrator for St. Andrews Place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.