Local students combined their air skills with a message to the public for a poster drawing contest.
Kyle Zinno’s students in 11th-grade U.S. history class at St. Joseph School participated in the assignment. The posters were designed to help inform the public about how to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The students created the posters at home and submitted them electronically.
With more than two dozen entries, faculty members selected three as the winners.
Emma Pasierb won the top prize, Kinley Thessing was chosen for second place and Caleb Mallett’s poster was selected for third place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.