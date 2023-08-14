Four St. Joseph High School juniors joined 18 other area students in enrolling in this year’s edition of the Conway Area Youth Leadership Institute (CAYLI).

The students, Olivia Keisling, Emma Allison, Ella Rose and Izzie Garrett, took part in the institute’s summer retreat at the University of Central Arkansas July 27-28, a news release issued by the private catholic school read.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.