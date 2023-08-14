Four St. Joseph High School juniors joined 18 other area students in enrolling in this year’s edition of the Conway Area Youth Leadership Institute (CAYLI).
The students, Olivia Keisling, Emma Allison, Ella Rose and Izzie Garrett, took part in the institute’s summer retreat at the University of Central Arkansas July 27-28, a news release issued by the private catholic school read.
“It was a way for the students to get to know each other,” CAYLI Coordinator Alli Bonnema said, per the news release. “They did icebreakers, learned about their strengths, completed an art project at the Windgate Center, did a team building activity at the UCA ropes course, met with our committees for the year and chose and designed a community service project.”
Other schools represented at the CAYLI summer retreat included Conway High School, Vilonia, Greenbrier, Mayflower, Conway Christian School, Mt. Vernon-Enola and Mount St. Mary Academy in Little Rock.
CAYLI first started in 1995 and focuses on developing leadership potential, as well as community awareness. As part of the program, students will take part in seven monthly sessions throughout the school year.
