St. Joseph School physical education teacher Karen Vandivere received a check for $2,065 from Kids Run Race Coordinator Mallory Lefler as a result of St. Joseph winning the Conway Regional 14th annual Kids Run Arkansas held April 22.
The run is not a timed event but rewards schools or organizations with financial support for physical education programs which have the highest level of participation.
St. Joseph won for the 13th straight year with 235 entrants. The run’s title sponsor was Groovy Smiles Pediatric Dentistry.
