St. Joseph School is finishing a week-long basketball camp on Friday that has allowed first through seventh grade students to learn the “basic fundamentals” of the sport, St. Joseph Physical Education teacher Brent Bruich said on Wednesday, a news release issued by the private catholic school this week read.
Students are learning about “passing, shooting, dribbling and game play,” Bruich said. Assisting Bruich with the camp are Luke Davis, Austin Neumeier, Chandler Stanek “and a handful of high school players,” the news release read.
